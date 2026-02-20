Several roads closed due to high water in parts of Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several roads are closed due to high water after storms moved through the region on Thursday.
Photos show that high water has closed Waynesville-Jamestown and Hussey Roads near US-68.
High water was visible on the road. It is also in the ditch.
Our news crew also saw road closed signs along parts of US-68.
OHGO’s website reports that State Route 725 and Lower Bellbrook Road are closed due to high water.
We will continue to update this story.
