Several schools in local district closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD — Several schools in a local school district had to close today.
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The Springfield City School District announced on social media that several of its schools are closed today.
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The closure is due to a power outage.
Springfield High School, Roosevelt Middle School, and Simon Kenton Elementary School were impacted.
All activities, practices, games, and events are expected to continue as scheduled.
“We understand this closure may cause challenges, and we thank you for your flexibility,” the district said in its post.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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