Severe storms cause widespread power outages, road closures in Piqua

PIQUA — Piqua Power System crews are working to restore widespread power outages in Piqua following severe wind and thunderstorms this evening.

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The Public Works Department reported multiple street closures caused by downed power lines.

Closed routes include Broadway from Water Street to High Street, along with Garbry Road from Looney Road to the rear Piqua Center entrance.

On High Street, our News Center 7 crew saw a tree that had fallen on a car and crushed it.

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“Parked the car, was on the couch playing some 2K, thirty minutes later I hear a big boom. Look out the window, and a tree had fell,” Isaac Shaffer said.

City officials ask motorists to avoid the affected areas and abide by street closure signs and traffic safety devices.

Authorities issued a safety reminder instructing the public not to go near power lines if they spot an electrical issue or downed tree limbs affecting electrical equipment.

Residents can report power-related concerns by calling 937.778.2077, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.