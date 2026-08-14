Severe storms possible Saturday with additional flooding

DAYTON — Rain and storms continue to push along a ridge of high pressure thoughout the weekend. While storm and rain chances will be more scattered, any amount of rain will add to the previous flooding across eastern Indiana and parts of the Miami Valley.

FLOOD WATCH

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Rainfall totals through the weekend will amount to 1 to 2 inches under heavier downpours. Widespread rainfall amounts will roughly amount to a half inch to an inch. Regardless, creeks and riverbeds have the potential to rise once again and low laying areas will be vulnerable.

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SLIGHT RISK

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under a level 2 of 5, slight risk for severe weather Saturday. All hazards are possible, including the threat for isolated tornadoes however the threat is low. Wind will once again be the primary concern. Gusts may reach over 60 MPH at times. Remember, a slight risk means only an isolated severe storm is possible. Timing will range between noon and 3 PM for initiation.

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