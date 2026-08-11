Severe storms prompt evacuation and closure of Champaign Co. Fair

Officials said the Champaign County Fair was in full swing and had some tents torn up and damaged.

URBANA — News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spent part of the day in Champaign County, where there are a lot of trees down and many without power.

Officials said the Champaign County Fair was in full swing and had some tents torn up and damaged.

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Tammy Rice of Mechanicsburg said, “It was raining so hard, and it was scary.” She was at the fairgrounds when the storm moved through Urbana on Tuesday morning.

“The van just rocked back and forth. We thought it was going to tip over,” Rice said. Dozens of tents were torn up at the fairgrounds. Organizers decided to close the fair for the day.

On East Ward Street, a tree crashed on the back of the house. There were other trees that took down power lines and blocked Todd Street. In Mechanicsburg, the Rileys came home to a mess in their backyard.

Fern Riley said, “We saw the fence lying in the driveway, you know that was the first thing we saw, and then he drove down the driveway and looked back, and that’s it.”

They are one of the many without power. AES Ohio told News Center 7 they have 40 crews dispatched through the Miami Valley to get power restored.

Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio said, “You may not see a vehicle in your area, but the way your house is served might be from a substation further down the road, and a couple of miles away from your home, but know that our crews are working.”

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