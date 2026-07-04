Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for multiple counties

MIAMI VALLEY — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for multiple counties.

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A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Shelby, Miami, Logan, Champaign, and Clark counties until 9 p.m.

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Scattered to numerous thunderstorms could develop through the afternoon and evening hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Severe Risk

A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is a possibility.

Any storm could produce frequent lightning.

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