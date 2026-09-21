Severe weather causes flooding, damage in southern Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON/MORAINE — Severe weather caused extensive street flooding across West Carrollton and Moraine, leaving vehicles submerged and damaging several homes and garages.

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Floodwaters reached the door handles of parked cars in affected neighborhoods, pushing water into garages and residential structures.

Affected residents reported that the water levels were unprecedented for their streets.

Ted Battigaglia has lived near West Carrollton High School for approximately six years.

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He said the recent water levels were the highest he has experienced on his street.

“The whole street was flooded,” Battigaglia said. “I mean, we’ve had some rain a couple of times since I’ve lived here, but nothing like it’s been here lately. And I just think a lot of it’s got to do with the drainage here.”

The rising water submerged parked cars up to their door handles and pushed into Battigaglia’s garage, damaging personal items stored inside.

“Just everything that I own, we own, just getting lost because of whatever the issue is with the drainage here,” Battigaglia said. “So, I mean, it’s just horrible.”

Across the street, neighbors faced water entering their homes.

Latina Ma, a neighbor living across from Battigaglia, reported that about an inch of water got inside her residence after surrounding her vehicle.

“Water inside that be in a very, very high,” Ma said. “They go in all of my car. Then the water come over my house. Then when I open the door and the front door, then the water comes over, too.”

The severe weather also affected nearby Moraine, where streets were similarly inundated.

Chris Wadham, a resident in Moraine, documented the flooding in his neighborhood, which damaged vehicles including his brother-in-law’s Pontiac Lemans.

“Filled the street with water halfway covered the car over there and we took a look right it is damaged everywhere water pooling running it was it was interesting and exciting and a bit scary at the same time,” Wadham said. “There was still water pooling in the floorboards this morning.”

It even uprooted a tree on Ned Drive.

" It was definitely scary. I haven’t had something like this happen to me before," Zeke McLean, homeowner, said.

Residents across both communities indicated that recovery will take time, with affected homeowners and vehicle owners currently working with their insurance companies regarding the damages.

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