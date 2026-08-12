Severe storms leave damage, flooding concerns across Miami Valley

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:43 p.m.:

The Flash Flood Warning for Clinton and Warren counties has been canceled.

UPDATE @ 6:30 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the region.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Flood Advisory was issued for Clark, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Greene County until 6:00 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Butler, Clinton, Greene, and Warren Counties until 6:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Clinton and Warren Counties until 7:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms or even a brief tornado are possible this Tuesday evening. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the entire Miami Valley. This means the conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging straight-line winds to knock down trees or power lines. A storm producing small hail or a brief isolated tornado is possible, though.

Severe thunderstorms likely in the Miami Valley

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Likely before 6 p.m. will be the most active for our area. However, storms are possible to redevelop after sunset and heading into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Please stay weather aware!

Severe thunderstorms likely in the Miami Valley

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Flooding is becoming a real concern too. Rainfall totals may be upwards of three inches by Friday. Please don’t drive through flooded roads.

Severe thunderstorms likely in the Miami Valley

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