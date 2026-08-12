Severe storms leave damage, flooding concerns across Miami Valley

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 6:43 p.m.:
The Flash Flood Warning for Clinton and Warren counties has been canceled.
UPDATE @ 6:30 p.m.:
The National Weather Service has canceled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the region.
INITIAL REPORT:
A Flood Advisory was issued for Clark, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble Counties until 5:30 p.m.
A Flood Advisory was issued for Greene County until 6:00 p.m.
A Flood Advisory was issued for Butler, Clinton, Greene, and Warren Counties until 6:30 p.m.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Clinton and Warren Counties until 7:00 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms or even a brief tornado are possible this Tuesday evening. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for the entire Miami Valley. This means the conditions are favorable for storms to produce damaging straight-line winds to knock down trees or power lines. A storm producing small hail or a brief isolated tornado is possible, though.
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Likely before 6 p.m. will be the most active for our area. However, storms are possible to redevelop after sunset and heading into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Please stay weather aware!
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Flooding is becoming a real concern too. Rainfall totals may be upwards of three inches by Friday. Please don’t drive through flooded roads.
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