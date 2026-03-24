Severe weather possible again Thursday night and Friday morning

DAYTON — As of Tuesday morning, the entire Miami Valley is under a two out of five severe weather risk. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A level two out of five means out of the storms we see Thursday night into Friday morning, a few of them could turn severe by producing damaging winds, hail, or even an isolated brief tornado.

Another severe weather risk Thursday night and Friday morning

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Please stay weather aware. We are at the end of our high-resolution models. They are beginning to show storms not firing up until close to midnight Thursday night to Friday morning. The timing is poor since many of us will be sleeping, however storms at night usually do not have as much energy to work with, which can help lower the severe weather risk.

Another severe weather risk Thursday night and Friday morning

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We will continue to monitor this cold front moving in. It will bring another case of weather whiplash from the 70s Thursday to 30s Friday morning.

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