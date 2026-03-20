Severe weather possible the first weekend of spring

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: A general view is seen of a lightning strike as a severe storm hits Sydney on October 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Severe storms ramp up Sunday afternoon and mainly into the evening hours for the Miami Valley ahead of a cold front.

REGIONAL FUTURECAST

The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma, has the entire Miami Valley under a level 2 of 5 for severe storms.

This is a “slight” risk, meaning we have an isolated severe storm possible during the afternoon and evening on Sunday.

SPC OUTLOOK

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Current timing for initial storm development will arrive after 3 PM. At this point, the storms will be isolated and held to the north of I-70.

After 6 PM to 12 AM on Monday, the severe weather threat is most likely.

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All hazards are possible.

The primary threats are wind gusts over 60 MPH and large hail, an inch in diameter. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially if any isolated supercells develop.

Now is the time to prepare.

Please make sure you are weather aware and know where your safe place is.

Have a way of being alerted if severe weather strikes.

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