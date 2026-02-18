Severe weather threat Thursday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is setting up to our west, and attached to it is a cold front.

Ahead of the cold front, our atmosphere becomes unstable.

A few severe weather parameters are lining up.

Wind shear, wind direction, and speed change with height in our atmosphere, a lifting mechanism, which is the cold front itself and the low-level jet that is described as a river of fast moving area above our heads.

This sets up late in the evening on Thursday.

If we grab onto a lot of sunshine, our atmosphere is primed, and the warmth and moisture in the air will help increase our severe weather threats.

The timing looks to be after 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through midnight.

FUTURECAST

Our greatest threats are heavy rain and strong, damaging winds.

However, isolated tornadoes are possible.

SEVERE WX IMPACTS

The Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a level two of five, meaning there is a slight risk of severe weather.

This is more of an isolated threat, where one or two storms become severe.

SPC OUTLOOK

Be weather aware. Know where your safe place is.

