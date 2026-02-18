Severe weather threat Thursday

DAYTON — An area of low pressure is setting up to our west, and attached to it is a cold front.
Ahead of the cold front, our atmosphere becomes unstable.
A few severe weather parameters are lining up.
Wind shear, wind direction, and speed change with height in our atmosphere, a lifting mechanism, which is the cold front itself and the low-level jet that is described as a river of fast moving area above our heads.
This sets up late in the evening on Thursday.
If we grab onto a lot of sunshine, our atmosphere is primed, and the warmth and moisture in the air will help increase our severe weather threats.
The timing looks to be after 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through midnight.
Our greatest threats are heavy rain and strong, damaging winds.
However, isolated tornadoes are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a level two of five, meaning there is a slight risk of severe weather.
This is more of an isolated threat, where one or two storms become severe.
Be weather aware. Know where your safe place is.
