Sexual assault suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Ohio Metro Park

An armed man is dead after a shooting involving police officers at an Ohio Metro Park on Saturday.

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Genoa Township Police Chief James McMillin told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that around noon, officers were called for a potential sexual assault.

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When Officers were heading to the reported location, they allegedly found the person believed to be the suspect.

According to McMillin, the officers followed the male suspect out of Genoa Township into Franklin County, but there was no actual pursuit.

When officers attempted to pull the male over, the man, who had a gun, reportedly entered Sharon Woods Metro Park.

The suspect eventually encountered police when a shooting took place in the middle of the park, McMillin told WBNS-10 TV.

“Multiple agencies were involved in the initial traffic stop, and the encounter with the subject down here in Franklin County, and Genoa was a part of it,” McMillin said.

McMillin said shots were fired and at least one officer fired their gun. However, it is unclear how many total shots were fired or who initiated the gunfire.

Officials confirmed the male suspect is dead. No officers were injured.

According to police, there is no risk to the public at this time.

A spokesperson for Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks told WBNS-10 TV that the incident started outside the metro park’s entrance before police shut down the entire area.

It was reportedly “unsafe” to let people in or out at that time.

“I literally was just coming off the 4-mile loop and there was a ranger and he approached me, and he said ‘Are you trying to leave?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘We’re not letting anyone leave the park right now and we’re not sure how long it will be,’ and I said ‘OK.’ I said, ‘Can I just continue walking then?’ and he told me yes,” park-goer Joan Steven said.

Visitors who were inside the park were later safely let out, according to the spokesperson.

“They were literally having us drive on the walking paths to get around to where they had the park blocked off,” Steven said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation told WBNS-10 TV the agency was requested by the Genoa Township Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting. BCI’s Force Investigations and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene.

The sexual assault is being investigated by the Genoa Township Police Department, while the shooting is being investigated by BCI.

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