Sexual assault suspect’s death ruled a homicide after officer-involved shooting in Ohio Metro Park

WESTERVILLE — The death of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sharon Woods Metro Park was ruled a homicide.

28-year-old Gaelan Pinchot was shot in the back once by police and, “almost simultaneously,” used his own gun to shoot himself in the head, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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According to an autopsy report, both of the gunshot wounds that Pinchot suffered were not survivable.

Officers were called for a reported sexual assault and located the suspect as they were headed to the scene, according to a previous report.

Officers tried to pull the suspect vehicle over near the entrance of Sharon Woods when he turned into the park, said Genoa Township Police Chief James McMillin.

Once Pinchot stopped the vehicle, he got out of the car and held a gun to his head.

Officers spent around 45 minutes negotiating with Pinchot, who was pacing, making erratic movements, and at some points was making statements about hurting others.

Around 1:55 p.m., officers asked Pinchot to come with them. When officers approached as he stood, McMillin said Pinchot bent over and grabbed the gun.

An officer deployed his taser, but it did not work.

Body camera footage shows the first shot was fired by law enforcement, according to the coroner’s office.

Pinchot was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m.

Sharon Woods Park was closed for the day, and visitors were not let in or out of the park as the scene unfolded, officials said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, though the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took the initial shooting report. Genoa Township police are investigating the sexual assault.

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