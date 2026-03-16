Shed destroyed after fire at men’s recovery center

CELINA — A shed at a men’s recovery facility was destroyed on Sunday afternoon after a fire.

The shed, located at the House of Hope’s recovery center, was fully engulfed in flames when the Celina Fire Department arrived, according to our news partners, WCSM.

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Officials with the House of Hope said that if firefighters had arrived a couple of minutes later, the fire would have spread to the house nearby.

All residents were reported safe and accounted for, and there are no injuries.

House of Hope leaders said they are thankful that the situation did not worsen.

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