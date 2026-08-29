Shelby County woman indicted on 50 counts for alleged investment fraud

SHELBY COUNTY — A Shelby County woman has been charged in connection with an alleged investment fraud scheme.

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A Shelby County grand jury indicted 38-year-old Chandra Snapp of Jackson Center yesterday on 50 criminal counts.

Authorities allege Snapp solicited more than $400,000 from at least nine individuals starting in 2023.

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According to state and local officials, Snapp allegedly solicited the investment funds for her small sewing business as well as for gift card investments that promised substantial short-term profits.

Snapp is the owner of Curtains By Chandra LLC, according to the BBB’s website.