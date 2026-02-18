‘She’ll certainly be missed;’ City leaders honor mother, coach killed during apparent home invasion

Tipp City leaders had a moment of silence to honor a woman who was killed in her home on Monday morning.

‘She’ll certainly be missed;’ City leaders honor mother, coach killed during apparent home invasion

TIPP CITY — Tipp City leaders had a moment of silence to honor a woman who was killed in her home on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ashley Flynn was killed in an apparent home invasion on Cunningham Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, her husband and two children were also in the house early Monday morning; however, they weren’t hurt.

Council member Phil Cox said in bigger towns and communities, a situation like this may just be a statistic. But in Tipp City, this shocked so many people.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation continues after coach, former teacher killed during apparent home invasion

After a moment of silence, a pastor prayed for Flynn and the community that loved her.

“Lord, as this city just aches and mourns, we just acknowledge that we need you more than ever,” the pastor said.

Flynn and her family are well known in Tipp City.

Council President Ryan Liddy said she was his daughter’s volleyball coach. He described her as caring, compassionate, and supportive.

“She exemplified those characteristics,” Liddy said. “She was the type that had the spirit to make Tipp City a vibrant community, and a community that all of us enjoy living in.”

“She reflected the kindness of the community,” Councilmember John Kessler said.

“My thoughts are with Ashley’s family, friends, and students. And also law enforcement as they move forward with this investigation,” Mayor Logan Rogers said.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins was at the meeting, but didn’t speak.

Earlier Tuesday, News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with him about the investigation.

Adkins said it’s not clear why someone broke in and shot Flynn.

He said he asked for the FBI’s help.

Adkins said he wants Tipp City residents to know that they’re safe.

“I would just like to say that the events that occurred Monday morning remind us that Tipp City is not immune from tragedy. But I will say that we are uniquely positioned to support those who are affected by the tragedy,” Liddy said.

“I wish her godspeed to heaven, and she’ll certainly be missed,” Cox said.

Flynn’s death remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage that could assist investigators to contact them at (937) 667-3112 or the Miami County Communications Center at (937) 440-9911.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group