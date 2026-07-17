Shelley Dickstein announces retirement after 30 years of public service

She has one of the most powerful positions in local government in the Miami Valley, and she’s announced that she’s stepping away.

DAYTON — She has one of the most powerful positions in local government in the Miami Valley, and she’s announced that she’s stepping away.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent part of his day at Dayton City Hall. Hear his conversation with Dayton’s city manager LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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After a public service career, the last 10 as Dayton’s city manager, Shelley Dickstein says it’s time.

“I have reached my time in PERS (Public Employees’ Retirement System), right? So it’s my 31 years that I had a mark to hit,” Dickstein said.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell asked Dickstein about a number of topics.

Like the city’s Flock cameras, which, as we’ve previously reported, are currently off until further notice as the city looks for a partner for an external audit of the program.

We asked if that program will ever return to Dayton.

“That is a policy decision the Commission will have to make,” Dickstein said.

The city has removed or covered Flock cameras after it found the program designed to help police track criminals after crimes are committed allowed unauthorized access to data from outside agencies, going against city policy.

“I think that it has proven valuable to law enforcement on a number of things that, and I know that in many of my conversations in the community, the community understands the issue, but they are asking for their Flock camera to be put back on because they do feel safer that they have, that police have a tool to chase down people who are stealing cars or doing other bad things in our community,” Dickstein said.

She says she’s proudest of $3.2 billion of investment across the city she’s overseen, including projects like the Dayton Arcade renovation, as she heads into retirement.

“I’m really proud of the public service over these last 30 years, but I’m also really looking forward to the next chapter and what will bring joy to my life. And time to spend with family and friends and do something different,” Dickstein said.

Dickstein doesn’t have a specific retirement date. But she said she’ll wrap up her time as city manager in March next year.

Dayton’s Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss posted a statement on social media regarding Dickstein’s retirement.

“City Manager Ms. Shelley Dickstein has announced she will retire in March 2027 after decades of service to the City of Dayton. On behalf of the City Commission, we thank her for her service and wish her well in retirement,” Tuner-Sloss said in part.

Regarding the search for a new city manager, the mayor said the city will conduct a comprehensive national search.

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