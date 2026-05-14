Shelter gets backlash after newly adopted dog attacks child; Couple claims lack of transparency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An animal shelter is receiving backlash after a couple claimed it wasn’t transparent about a dog’s history.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to the shelter LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

People claim the shelter rushes adoptions and lies about dogs behavoir.

News Center 7 previously spoke with the Whittingtons, who adopted Randi from the Pets of Ohio Rescue Team (PORT) in Centerville.

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PORT came to the area at the beginning of the year.

Collectively, the two owners said they each have over a decade of dog training experience.

The organization removes dogs from the euthanasia list across the region, hoping to find them a forever home.

That’s what they tried to do with Randi.

However, Randi attacked and bit the Whittington’s son.

This is what the Whittings had to say about the attack and how they feel they were not properly told.

“She had had several red holds in a facility prior to PORT that we were not made aware of, and those are usually due to some type of aggressive behavior; it could have been a bite, it could have been just resource guarding, cage aggression, but it’s all things that should have been relayed,” Whittington said.

Regan Goins, co-owner of PORT, said they had multiple conversations about Randi.

“There is no history, even in her, of the previous shelter, having any aggressive behavior,” Goins said. “We did inform them that we do not recommend Randi with another dog in the home. And unfortunately, about a month in, we found out that they added another dog to the home, which we do think could just be because of stress.”

Since the attack, PORT took back and euthanized Randi.

Port said they will not allow a dog to be rehomed after a situation like that.

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