Shelter hosts 35th annual Pet Afflaire Gala supporting local animals

News Center 7's Chief Meteorologist, Austin Chaney, hosted the 35th annual Pet Afflair Gala benefiting the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

DAYTON — On Saturday night, News Center 7’s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney hosted the annual Pet Afflaire Gala in Dayton.

The event supported the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

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The theme was “Tails in Tuscany.”

Animals of all types were in attendance at the events, from dogs to even goats.

Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said the Humane Society is important to the community.

“The programs we run are important for the community,” he said.

The programs include trap and return, cruelty and neglect, adoption, the One Health Program, the veterinary hospital, and more.

This was the 35th year that the event was held.

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