Shelter-in-place issued at local elementary school amid police investigation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wright Brothers Elementary School lifted a brief shelter-in-place order Thursday morning following a police investigation in the surrounding neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district said there was no indication of an immediate threat to students or staff during the incident.

Class schedules continued as normal while the building remained secure.

During the shelter-in-place, administrators locked all school doors.

TRENDING STORIES:

No students were released outside for recess or other activities while the order remained in effect.

Additionally, a school resource officer remained on-site to observe activity outside the building while police conducted their investigation in the neighborhood.

Normal class schedules continued throughout the morning despite the heightened security measures.

Once the neighborhood situation concluded, the school returned to its regular operations.

We have reached out to Huber Heights police for additional information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group