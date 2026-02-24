Americans stuck in Mexico after cartel killing; Security expert weighs in

Drug cartel violence is keeping some Americans from leaving Mexico.



DAYTON — Drug cartel violence is keeping some Americans from leaving Mexico.

The U.S. told Americans to shelter in place.

This has to do with soldiers in Mexico taking down a drug cartel leader who ran a criminal network that brought fentanyl, meth, and cocaine into the U.S.

Cartel fighters retaliated, creating the violence that has left so many Americans stranded.

Security Expert Mark Pohl shared what people should keep in mind if they have plans to hop on a flight to Mexico.

Pohl spent 25 years in federal law enforcement, working in violence prevention and response programs.

Now, his company, The Pohl Group, teaches those same skills to businesses and schools.

“While some areas of the country are more safe than others, it does create an element of unpredictability that should be concerning for Americans,” he said.

After a military operation killed a drug cartel kingpin, cartel violence has erupted in parts of western Mexico.

It’s a part of the country that includes several of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations.

“I would avoid any non-essential travel into the country,” Pohl said.

But for families who do have upcoming Mexican trips planned, Pohl said to check the U.S. State Department’s website for safety advisories.

And keep up on what’s happening in the area of the country you’re headed to.

“Don’t forget that while you’re there, things that you may hear, things that people are talking about are all very important,” Pohl said.

Pohl said it sounds simple, but look around.

“Increase your overall situational awareness and be aware of what’s happening around you,” he said.

In a Feb. 24 update, the US Embassy in Mexico said that Flight schedules have returned to normal in Guadalajara, and many airlines have extra flights planned for today in Puerto Vallarta.

It said both airports are secure.

