Shelter in place issued amid large fire, police presence in Butler County

HAMILTON — A shelter-in-place is in effect in a Butler County neighborhood.

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A fire was reported in the 200 block of Eaton Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

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iWitness7 viewers who live in Hamilton told News Center 7 that they received an emergency alert asking anyone within a 1/4 mile of the scene to shelter in place until further notice.

Our news partners at WCPO are on their way to the scene.

We will update as we get new information.

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