Shelter seeks adopter for 5-year-old pit bull rescued from hoarding case

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has given an update on Zinger, a 5-year-old pit bull rescued from a severe hoarding case.

Zinger was among 33 animals recovered from a neglectful environment and is now undergoing recovery.

Society officials described the situation as one of the most heartbreaking cases of neglect and filth the organization has encountered.

While it is unknown how long Zinger lived in those conditions, he is now receiving medical attention and safety at the shelter.

Zinger’s health was significantly impacted by the neglect he experienced. His skin is currently healing from the hardships of the hoarding environment.

Despite these physical challenges, shelter staff noted that Zinger’s spirit remains affectionate.

He is described as being eager to connect with people and show sweetness to those he meets.

Zinger is motivated by food and loves treats. The Humane Society suggests that with a little guidance and basic training, he is ready to thrive as a companion.

The pit bull is seeking a home where he can finally relax and feel safe.

The Humane Society specified that he would do best in a patient and caring environment that allows him to build confidence.

