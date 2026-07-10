Sheriff warns residents about fraudulent phone scam threatening arrest for missed court appearance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is warning residents about a phone scam currently circulating in the community.

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Callers are impersonating employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and falsely claiming victims have missed jury duty or a scheduled court appearance.

These scammers are threatening arrest to coerce immediate payment from residents.

Scammers use caller ID spoofing to make it appear the call is coming directly from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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In some cases, they are also using the real names of MCSO employees to make the calls seem more legitimate.

Victims are often pressured to make payments through platforms such as PayPal, Apple Pay, money orders, bitcoin ATMs or other electronic methods.

“These calls are designed to create fear and pressure residents into acting quickly,” Streck said. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone to demand payment or threaten arrest for missed jury duty or court matters.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to be cautious of any unsolicited calls requesting immediate payment or personal information.

If something feels suspicious, individuals should take time to verify the information through official sources.

The department also encourages residents to remain vigilant and to talk with family, friends, and neighbors about these scams.

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