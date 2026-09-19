Sheriff’s office announces results of OVI checkpoint

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its OVI sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint ran from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 9/18 in the 200 block of Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Township, according to a previous report.

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During the operation, 540 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, according to a spokesperson.

The results of the checkpoint are:

12 citations were issued for driving under suspension.

Four citations were issued for registration violations

Four citations were issued for no operator’s license

Seven verbal warnings were issued.

Two individuals were evaluated for possible operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), resulting in one person being arrested for OVI.

Saturation patrols also took place in the surrounding streets near Shoup Mill Road, resulting in traffic stops.

Two were cited for driving under suspension.

Six speeding citations were issued.

Four adult restraint citations were issued

One child restraint citation was issued

One citation for other moving violations was issued.

15 traffic warnings were given.

One warrant arrest was conducted.

Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols are part of ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving and enhance roadway safety.

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