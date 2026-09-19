Sheriff’s office announces results of OVI checkpoint

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its OVI sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint ran from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 9/18 in the 200 block of Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Township, according to a previous report.

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During the operation, 540 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, according to a spokesperson.

The results of the checkpoint are:

  • 12 citations were issued for driving under suspension.
  • Four citations were issued for registration violations
  • Four citations were issued for no operator’s license
  • Seven verbal warnings were issued.
  • Two individuals were evaluated for possible operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), resulting in one person being arrested for OVI.

Saturation patrols also took place in the surrounding streets near Shoup Mill Road, resulting in traffic stops.

  • Two were cited for driving under suspension.
  • Six speeding citations were issued.
  • Four adult restraint citations were issued
  • One child restraint citation was issued
  • One citation for other moving violations was issued.
  • 15 traffic warnings were given.
  • One warrant arrest was conducted.

Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols are part of ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving and enhance roadway safety.

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