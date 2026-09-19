Sheriff’s office announces results of OVI checkpoint

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of its OVI sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.
The checkpoint ran from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 9/18 in the 200 block of Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Township, according to a previous report.
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During the operation, 540 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, according to a spokesperson.
The results of the checkpoint are:
- 12 citations were issued for driving under suspension.
- Four citations were issued for registration violations
- Four citations were issued for no operator’s license
- Seven verbal warnings were issued.
- Two individuals were evaluated for possible operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), resulting in one person being arrested for OVI.
Saturation patrols also took place in the surrounding streets near Shoup Mill Road, resulting in traffic stops.
- Two were cited for driving under suspension.
- Six speeding citations were issued.
- Four adult restraint citations were issued
- One child restraint citation was issued
- One citation for other moving violations was issued.
- 15 traffic warnings were given.
- One warrant arrest was conducted.
Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols are part of ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving and enhance roadway safety.
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