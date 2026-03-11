Sheriff’s office to hold OVI checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers will see extra deputies on the streets next week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will conduct an OVI checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Deputies will work in partnership with the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The purpose is designed to identify and remove impaired drivers from the roads.

This enforcement action comes during a period that typically sees an increase in impaired driving incidents.

The partnership aims to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related crashes through a combination of proactive enforcement and community education, the spokesperson said.

In addition to the fixed checkpoint, law enforcement will deploy saturation patrols throughout Montgomery County.

These patrols increase the presence of officers on the road to monitor for signs of driving under the influence. Officers also intend to use the checkpoint as a platform for public education.

They will provide information to motorists regarding the legal consequences and safety risks associated with driving while intoxicated, the spokesperson stated.

The Sheriff’s Office and the OVI Task Force stated that these initiatives are part of a broader commitment to roadway safety.

The agencies utilize a combination of community awareness and proactive enforcement to protect residents and visitors.

