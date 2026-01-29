Sheriff’s office IDs 2 people killed after driver tries to pass semi on state route

WAYNE COUNTY — The two people killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Wayne County, Indiana, have been identified.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Andrea Boatwright, 32, and Brandon Shaw, 32.

Both were from Cincinnati and passengers in a Kia Optima, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 1 on Monday night.

An initial investigation showed that a Kia Optima was driving south when the driver tried to pass another semi-truck.

A 29-year-old Cincinnati man was unable to avoid the crash and hit the oncoming semi-truck head-on.

The impact caused the semi to go off the road and stop in a ditch.

It is unclear whether the Kia driver or the semi driver was injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

