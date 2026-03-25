Sheriff’s office investigating after 1 shot, killed by officer in Downtown Dayton

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

DAYTON — The sheriff’s office is investigating after an officer shot and killed a male suspect in Downtown Dayton on Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of N. St. Clair and E. Third Streets, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Dayton Police posted an update on social media early Wednesday.

An officer stopped a man on a bike and spoke with him briefly before the suspect ran from the officer.

The officer followed and caught up with him.

“The male suspect pulled out a handgun, and there was a struggle over the handgun. During the struggle over the handgun, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the individual,” said Dayton Police.

Officers quickly began to provide first aid to the suspect.

“Just seeing something like this, I don’t want to say it scares you, but like, I’m not used to that type of scene,” said Joe Brooks.

Medics transported the suspect to an area hospital, where he later died. The officer was not injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation and present the facts to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the social media post said.

The Dayton Police Department is expected to release body camera video from this incident later today.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

Information release regarding an officer involved shooting on March 24, 2026.



More information will be released on March 25, along with body camera footage from the incident. pic.twitter.com/FtHV4vWUjM — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 25, 2026

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