Sheriff’s office investigating after suspect steals from local American Legion Post

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A suspect has been causing problems at an American Legion Post in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, it’s happening at the American Legion Post #746 in Harrison Township.

Members have noticed that things have been off around the building for over a week.

After checking their security cameras, they noticed the propane tank for the outdoor heater had been stolen twice.

“I mean, theft can go into other things, and I don’t want that to happen,” Fritz Kelly said.

Kelly is the post commander. He said it’s not the first time he’s seen this.

“Usually late at night when we’re getting ready to close. We’ve ran people off a few times,” Kelly said.

The post shared the security video with News Center 7. It shows a man pulling up on a bike.

Once he gets off, he shines a flashlight around as if he’s checking out the property.

The man then changes pants in the shelter. Kelly believes he put something down his pants, as it appeared he was walking differently when he left.

“Stole a propane tank, and we actually got it on camera this time, but we didn’t get a good enough description.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating, but didn’t provide any information on a suspect.

Kelly said the bottom line is that the propane tank can be replaced.

However, he’s worried about the people who leave late at night.

“I mean, they don’t know what they’re walking into,” Kelly said. “My main responsibility is make sure my members and staff is safe at all times.”

The American Legion Post has veterans of all ages, and they use the post as a hangout spot.

The last thing Kelly wants is for someone to run into a masked man in the dark.

“I don’t want a veteran to walk out of here and get snapped from PTSD and have a recurrence and hurt somebody,” Kelly said.

Kelly said they have spent over $5,000 in security upgrades, but now feels like they need more.

He added that it will take away from what they do for the community.

“We donate a lot to the schools and the Northridge community. So if they come in here and do this, I mean, it’s to just take it out of their own pocket,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

