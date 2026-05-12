Sheriff’s office investigating allegations against local teacher

A woman spoke out at a school board meeting, accusing a district employee of sexually assaulting her child.

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a local teacher.

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Sheriff Dave Duchak confirmed to News Center 7 that detectives are investigating “allegations of misconduct involving a Miami East staff member.”

Duchak said the allegations were reported to the sheriff’s office on March 30, 2026.

The investigation is expected to be completed in the next several days.

News Center 7 previously reported that a woman spoke out at a Miami East Local Schools board meeting, accusing a district employee of sexually assaulting her child.

The school board was in executive session for more than two hours on Monday night.

The woman told News Center 7 that her child came to her in October and said the employee had been touching them in a way that made the student feel uncomfortable.

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The mother said her child did not have any classes with this employee.

She claims that the employee would watch her child at practices, follow the student to other parts of the school, and give them unwanted attention.

The mother voiced her concerns to the board and the superintendent, but felt they were not heard.

She told us, “I was told that it needed to go up the chain of command and to be documented, and that wasn’t a good enough answer for me. I wanted it taken care of, and I wanted it addressed immediately.”

The mother came to the school board meeting and hopes the situation will be addressed.

After over two hours in executive session, the board responded with:

“We are aware of the community, of the community concerns that the community has raised, and are conducting a thorough investigation of the matter. Because of this being an active personnel issue, we are limited in what can be shared at this time in order to protect the integrity of the process and the privacy rights of all of those involved.”

The board says that they will follow all district policies and take appropriate action based on what the investigation finds.

News Center 7 is not naming the employee, as they have not yet been criminally charged.

We will continue to follow this story.

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