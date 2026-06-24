Sheriff’s office investigating reported sex offense involving Milton-Union teacher

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sex offense involving a teacher.

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A deputy responded to the Milton-Union Board of Education building to take a report around 1:30 p.m. on June 18.

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Upon arrival, the deputy “was given information on possible misconduct involving a teacher and a student that recently graduated,” the sheriff’s office public information log read.

It lists the incident as a sex offense and grooming.

This incident remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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