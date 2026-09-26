Sheriff’s office issues warning about scam involving fraudulent bond payments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a scam impacting the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting the community involving fraudulent bond payments.

TRENDING STORIES:

This scheme is designed to trick victims into sending money under false pretenses by exploiting concerns for loved ones, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the latest version of this scam, victims recieved a text message or phone call from someone claiming to be with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller or sender claims a friend or family member has been arrested and granted a bond, often using real names to appear credible.

In some cases, scammers are targeting individuals they know are currently in custody, using that information to create a false sense of urgency and legitimacy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is then instructed to send money to help secure their loved one’s release.

The sheriff’s office said that scammers may direct victims to make a cash deposit at a retail location using a barcode, transfer funds through digital payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, purchase gift cards, or use other electronic payment methods.

Once money is sent, it is typically accessed immediately by the scammer and is often difficult or impossible to recover.

These messages and calls can appear convincing and often create a sense of urgency, pressuring individuals to act quickly without verifying information.

The sheriff’s office added that it does not contact individuals by text message, phone call, email, social media, or digital platforms to request bond payments. It will never direct residents to send money through retail payment services, gift cards, money transfer services, or peer-to-peer payment applications.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to prey on people’s trust and fear during difficult times,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “We want every resident to know that our office will never contact you asking for bond money. If you’re ever in doubt, contact officials directly.”

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to stay vigilant and verify any unexpected messages about arrests or bond payments. Never send money or share personal information without confirming through official channels, and report any suspected scams to your local law enforcement agencies immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group