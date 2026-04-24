Sheriff’s office searching for missing Montgomery County man

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Washington Township.

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Jerry Vaughn, 73, was last seen walking away from his home around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

He later took an Uber and was dropped off near N. Wilkinson Street in Dayton.

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He has not returned, and authorities are concerned for his well-being as he’s without his medication.

Vaughn is 5′9″ and around 187 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, gray shorts, and possibly loafers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.

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