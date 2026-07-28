Sheriff’s office seeks help finding missing woman in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Frances Cook, a 59-year-old woman.

Cook was last seen at her home on Greehill Road in Harrison Township on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being as she has a medical condition and is without her medication.

Cook is approximately five feet tall and weighs approximately 134 pounds.

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While the specific clothing she was wearing when she left her home is unknown, she frequently wears a disposable medical face mask and a head scarf and may also be wearing white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Cook’s location is urged to contact the Regional Dispatch Center immediately.

The contact number for the Regional Dispatch Center is 937-225-4357.