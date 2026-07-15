Sheriff’s office warns of COVID-related jail scam

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning residents of a COVID-19-related jail scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they have received reports of scammers targeting Butler County residents.

TRENDING STORIES:

One victim reported that she received a call from someone claiming to be a Butler County Jail employee.

The caller falsely stated that there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail and that the victim’s incarcerated son would be placed on a 30-day lockdown without bond or a future court date unless she immediately paid money to have her son released.

Fortunately, she became suspicious and contacted the court instead.

The sheriff’s office added that they have received reports of scammers calling residents claiming to be Major Craft, leaving a callback number before the message abruptly cuts off.

The sheriff’s office said that they will never call and ask people to send money to release an inmate, place someone on an ankle monitor, or avoid jail.

They added that Major Craft is not randomly calling residents asking them to return calls regarding law enforcement business.

If you receive any of these calls, hang up immediately and do not send money or provide personal information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]