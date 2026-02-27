Sheriff’s office warns of scam involving rental homes on social media

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to an uptick in rental scams targeting people searching for homes on Facebook Marketplace and other online platforms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators report that victims are being directed to pay security deposits through digital applications after viewing properties using unauthorized lockbox codes.

The scam typically involves suspects posing as property owners or managers who provide access codes so prospective renters can tour homes.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the viewing, the suspects send fraudulent rental contracts and instruct victims to submit payments through third-party apps such as Cash App, Bitcoin, or other digital payment platforms.

The fraud is often discovered when the legitimate property owner or management company is contacted by a confused applicant.

In other instances, owners notice unauthorized individuals accessing the property without permission.

Investigators found that suspects frequently use fake phone numbers that are untraceable or disconnected shortly after the transaction is complete.

Authorities recommend that people verify property ownership through official county records or management company websites before engaging in a transaction.

Residents are also advised to meet a landlord or property manager in person whenever possible.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a rental scam is encouraged to contact their local Police Department. Residents should also report fraudulent listings directly to the platform where they were originally posted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group