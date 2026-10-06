Sheriff’s office warns of scammers impersonating law enforcement

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about phone scams involving individuals impersonating law enforcement officers.

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The office said the caller recently identified himself as Deputy John Campbell.

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During the calls, scammers leave voicemails falsely claiming the recipient has missed a court date. The messages instruct recipients to return the call using a specific phone number provided in the voicemail.

The scammers may use spoofed caller ID technology to make their calls look as if they’re calling from a local law enforcement agency. In other instances, the calls appear to come from a private or blocked number.

The sheriff’s office advises residents not to return phone calls using numbers left in suspicious voicemails. Officials also emphasized that personal, financial, or sensitive information should never be shared with unexpected callers.

If a caller’s identity or intent is unclear, officials recommend contacting a local law enforcement agency directly to confirm whether the inquiry is legitimate.

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