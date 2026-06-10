Sheriff’s office warns of scammers targeting community members, seeking fraudulent bond payments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam involving fraudulent bond payments.

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The scheme is designed to trick victims into sending money under false pretenses by exploiting concern for loved ones, according to the sheriff’s office.

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In the latest version of the scam, victims received a text message or phone call from someone claiming to be with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller or sender claims a friend or family member has been arrested and granted a bond, often using real names to appear credible.

In some cases, scammers are targeting individuals they know are currently in custody, using that information to create a false sense of urgency and legitimacy.

The victim is then instructed to send money to help secure their loved one’s release.

Scammers may ask for a cash deposit at a retail location using a barcode, transfer funds through digital payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, purchase gift cards, or use other electronic payment methods.

Once the money is sent, it is typically accessed immediately by the scammer and is often difficult or impossible to recover.

These messages and calls can appear convincing and often create a sense of urgency, pressuring individuals to act quickly without verifying the information.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office does not contact individuals by text message, phone call, email, social media, or digital payment platforms to request bond payments.

The Sheriff’s Office added that they will never direct residents to send money through retail payment services, gift cards, money transfer services, or peer-to-peer payment applications.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to prey on people’s trust and fear during difficult times,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “We want every resident to know that our office will never contact you asking for bond money. If you’re ever in doubt, contact officials directly.”

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to stay vigilant and verify any unexpected messages about arrests or bond payments, and to never share personal information without confirming through official channels.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

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