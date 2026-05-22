‘She’s a fighter;’ Community gathers to pray for teen burned during school science experiment

JAMESTOWN — A community in Greene County continues to support a teenager who was seriously injured during a science experiment accident.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended a prayer vigil for Chloe Walker. He’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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This happened at Greeneview High School on May 13.

Fire burned 15-year-old Chloe Walker on about 50 percent of her body.

“Not sure what happened, something got out of hand, something blew up. I don’t know if a chemical spilled, what actually happened. But she ended up with burns over 45 to 50% of her body. Her airway was compromised, she had burns around her mouth, around her face,” Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS Chief Steve Payton previously told

A medical helicopter took her to a Columbus hospital.

In Jamestown, the tight-knit community gathered inside the high school football stadium to pray.

Chloe’s family members told News Center 7 that the support is amazing.

For over a week, the community has embraced the family.

People have been raising money or simply asking if there’s anything else they need.

On Thursday, hundreds showed up for the gathering.

>>RELATED: Community supports student severely burned during school science experiment

Chloe’s grandparents showed up on behalf of the family.

“The community has been wonderful. They really have been,” Chloe’s grandmother, Leverne Windsor, said.

The Windsors said shortly after the accident, the community got involved.

“Everybody has been so good. I mean, it’s unbelievable how much monetarily and stuff we never asked for, they just did it. It was just absolutely great,” Steve Windsor said.

The prayer gathering was hosted by a local church and called “Hope Under the Lights.”

Pastor Luke Linville said the Walker family and friends spent a lot of time at school events.

“We decided, hey, this may be the place to try to hold this event to try to bring the community together,” Linville said.

He said it’s sad, but together this community has shown its strength.

“That is just the beauty of a small town, when they come together, man, you really feel it,” Linville said.

Wednesday was the last day of school for Greeneview School District.

The Windsors hope the students think of the event positively.

“I hope this gives them a sense of peace,” Leverne said.

They also provided an update on how everyone is doing.

“It’s going to be a long road, but she’s doing a little better each day. If you knew her, you’d know she, she’s one tough girl. She’s a fighter,” they said.

On behalf of the family, a friend told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that Chloe has been moved out of the ICU and into the burn unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

We will continue to follow this story.

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