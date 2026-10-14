‘She’s got blood on her;’ Man tells dispatchers he found his sister shot in Trotwood

A woman is dead after a shooting in Trotwood Tuesday night.

TROTWOOD — Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down a 911 call of a man telling dispatchers he found his sister unresponsive LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Officers and medics responded around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 13 to a reported shooting at the 5900 block of Salem Bend Drive, as previously reported.

Trotwood Police Captain Michael Molchan told our news crew that officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he used a code to get through her front door. In the call, he told dispatchers that he saw blood on her head.

“I came over here to look for my sister,” the caller said. “All day, she’s in the basement, not answering, nonresponsive; she’s got blood on her.”

Molchan did not have information about possible suspects.

News Center 7 has contacted the coroner’s office to request the identity of the woman shot.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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