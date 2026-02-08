‘She’s my friend;’ 911 call reveals 2 people injured after reported stabbing in Dayton neighborhood.

DAYTON — Two people suffered injuries after a reported stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers responded to the 200 block of Yale Avenue on a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, you can hear a man caller tell the dispatcher that a woman was stabbed in her back and a boy was cut on his arm.

“She’s my friend... she’s cut on her back,” the caller could be heard saying.

The 911 caller then tells the dispatcher that the stabbing happened after an altercation had taken place.

When our news crew arrived, they saw two Dayton Police cruisers leave the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what happened and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

