Shooting at local park on Memorial Day stems from argument, police say

DAYTON — Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened at a local park on Memorial Day.

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It took place at McIntosh Park along W Riverview Avenue around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.

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Upon arrival, Dayton police found an “intoxicated” 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

Witnesses told officers that the woman got into an argument with a man and was pepper-sprayed.

They added that the woman pulled out a gun and was eventually shot in the leg, Sheldon said.

It is unclear who shot the woman.

The man involved allegedly picked up the gun and left the scene, Sheldon said.

The woman was treated on scene and then hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

As previously reported, News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke to people at the park.

Steve Osborne said he heard about four gunshots, but investigators only found one shell casing.

“I get put in the back of a cruiser, they think I’m a suspect, you feel me? But they let me go,” Osborne said.

Osborne said he told police he didn’t see anyone get shot.

“They was like, ‘Did you see who got shot? Did you see that? Did you see who took the gun?’ Nah, I didn’t see nothing, I don’t know nothing, you feel me,” Osborne said. “They searched me. I ain’t got, I ain’t got no guns on me now. I ain’t got nothing. I’m just trying to have a good Memorial Day weekend.”

A sergeant on scene told News Center 7 that no one has been arrested.

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