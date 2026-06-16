Shooting at Ohio shopping center leaves 3 injured

FILE PHOTO: Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting.

HAMILTON COUNTY — Three people were shot near a shopping center in southwestern Ohio on Tuesday.

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The shooting happened at the shopping center on Pippin and Compton roads in Colerain Township just after 1 p.m., according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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Upon arrival, authorities found three people with injuries.

Those injured were transported to the hospital, but it’s unclear how serious their injuries are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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