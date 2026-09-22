Shooting reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police were called out to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday.

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The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Grafton Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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Additional details about the shooting and any possible injuries were not immediately made available.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

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