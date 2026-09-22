Shooting reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police were called out to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Grafton Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ashley Flynn’s family testifies on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn murder trial
- Coroner identifies 34-year-old man killed in shooting at Riverside restaurant
- 1 hospitalized after a reported hit-and-run crash in Dayton
Additional details about the shooting and any possible injuries were not immediately made available.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]