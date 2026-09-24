Shooting reported near Dayton park

DAYTON — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton.

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The shooting was reported around 10:13 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ridge Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Our News Center 7 crew at the scene reported seeing several Dayton Police cruisers and an ambulance at the scene.

They also reported seeing an ambulance leave the scene with its lights and sirens on.

The scene is near Triangle Park and Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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