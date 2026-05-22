UPDATE: 1 hurt after shooting inside local Dollar General

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:30 p.m.

A fight turned into a shooting at a local Dollar General on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Around 2 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 2000 block of North Gettysburg for reports of a shooting.

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A fight broke out between two people when one of them pulled out a gun and shot, according to Sgt. Turull with DPD.

The person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dollar General is closed for the remainder of the day.

Further information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

Dollar General

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