Shooting under investigation at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton.
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The shooting was reported at 12:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told a dispatcher that someone was shot inside an apartment complex.
A medic was called to the scene, but no medical transports have been made at this time, according to a dispatch supervisor.
The apartment complex is near Fort McKinley Cemetery on Free Pike.
We have a crew heading to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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