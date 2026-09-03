Shooting under investigation at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton.

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The shooting was reported at 12:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told a dispatcher that someone was shot inside an apartment complex.

A medic was called to the scene, but no medical transports have been made at this time, according to a dispatch supervisor.

The apartment complex is near Fort McKinley Cemetery on Free Pike.

We have a crew heading to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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