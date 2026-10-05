Shoplifting suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in crash into residence

STARK COUNTY — A shoplifting suspect is in police custody Sunday after fleeing from police officers during a pursuit that ended when the vehicle struck a residence.

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The Perry Township Police Department told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 that its officers responded to a shoplifting report at the Goodwill located on Tuscarawas Street West in Stark County at 2:02 p.m. Sunday.

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According to police, the caller said that the suspect was an unidentified woman who stole merchandise from the store and was said to be driving a silver Nissan Rogue through the parking lot.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and make contact several minutes later, but the vehicle fled eastbound on Tuscarawas Street, starting a pursuit.

The police department told WOIO-19 that officers pursued the vehicle until it struck a residence near the intersection of 13th Street and Bordner Avenue SW.

Following the crash, officers took the driver into custody.

Fire and Emergency medical personnel responded to examine the driver.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or any resulting charges at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

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