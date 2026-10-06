Shoppers face rising threat from AI-powered scam websites during Prime Day

Scammers are targeting shoppers during Amazon Prime Day sales.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nearly two-thirds of consumers plan to shop during the discount event.

Cybersecurity experts warn that scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to create deceptive websites that mimic legitimate online retailers.

Within less than a month, nearly 1,300 new web domains related to Amazon Prime Day themes were created to deceive online shoppers.

Aaron Rose, a cybersecurity expert at Checkpoint Software Technologies, explained that artificial intelligence tools allow scammers to quickly replicate legitimate retail platforms.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Takes 30 seconds to a couple minutes to register a new domain and then clone a known good website,” Rose said.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard warned shoppers to be vigilant when encountering links on social media platforms that promise steep discounts.

“The link you’re clicking on may take you to one of the bogus or scam sites,” Howard said.

He emphasized that submitting payment details on fraudulent pages can immediately compromise personal financial data.

“You’re punching away, and you put your credit card there and all that information and bam, you very well may have given it directly to a con artist,” Howard said.

Ethan George, a Dayton resident who shops online regularly, takes a cautious approach to online sales.

“I order stuff on Amazon all the time,” George said.

He maintains skepticism toward offers that appear unusually low.

“Often, if it’s too good to be true, it is,” George said.

Consumer reports advise anyone interested in deals seen on social media to bypass posted links and visit official retailer websites directly to locate valid promotions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group