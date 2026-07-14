Shoppers flock to local jewelry store after closure announcement

After 54 years, a longtime jewelry store is shutting its doors for good.

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — After 54 years, a longtime jewelry store is shutting its doors for good.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with shoppers in Yellow Springs about the store’s closure.

Walking in downtown Yellow Springs might look a little different soon without the half-century-old store, Ohio Silver Company.

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Everything must go out of the Ohio Silver Company and shoppers have been flooding in.

“This store means everything,” said Amanda Fitzgerald of Yellow Springs. “I have been coming here ever since I’ve been in Ohio, which is 32 years, and I live an hour away, but this is the place to come for silver.”

Fitzgerald said it was busy inside the jewelry store on Tuesday morning, a few days after its closure announcement, but she was able to walk out with new jewelry, as she has for decades.

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“I have so many Ohio silver bags and boxes, they’re out of those that I got,” she said. “They wrap them up so well. This gorgeous coral and I think that’s turquoise.”

Even in its final days, shoppers are walking in, looking for a new piece.

A Facebook update said the store is getting triple the number of sales, but it’s unclear when the final day is.

So, some shoppers are trying to stop by while they still can.

“I did hear that they were shutting down and it kind of disappointed me because I wanted to keep on coming here because of the first time I came here. I really liked it,” said Kristina Hooven of Dayton.

We reached out to the store owner about closing out a long chapter in Yellow Springs and we haven’t heard back, but shoppers shared what this store meant to them and why it’s hard to say goodbye.

“And then because they’re closing, I had to get something else,” Fitzgerald said. “This yummy lapis and I love, I love lapis, yeah. That’s pretty.”

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